Khloé Kardashian believes she was 'drugged' at Coachella

Khloé Kardashian believes she was "drugged" during her first and only trip to Coachella festival.

The reality star has recalled having a negative experience at the star-studded California music festival when she attended in 2015.

Speaking during an Ask Me Anything segment on the latest episode of her Khloé in Wonder Land podcast, Khloé reflected on attending the event "many moons ago".

"Wasn't the best experience," she said. "I got drugged without me knowing, but I think everyone knew."

The Kardashians star, 41, went on to explain that she drank some "juice" at a party and later suspected that it had been spiked with something.

"I don't think anyone drugged me," Khloé continued. "I just think I was the dumb one and didn't realise that everyone was on drugs and I remember drinking this drink and just feeling really crazy. No one wants to feel like that and not know why they're like that."

The TV personality recalled becoming so frightened that she locked herself in a bathroom for several hours.

"I just didn't realise what was happening until after it happened, like that I was on drugs," she stated. "Everyone was yelling at me because I wouldn't get out of the bathroom."

Khloé added, "I was in my head. I was so scared, so my experience was not good."

While she has not attended Coachella since 2015, several of her sisters have remained regular attendees over the years.

This year, Kourtney Kardashian and Kendall Jenner's brands, Lemme and 818 Tequila, were both involved in activations at the festival, hosting events and supplying products to guests.