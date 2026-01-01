Palace silent after man threatens Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor

Buckingham Palace has remained silent after a man was arrested for allegedly threatening the former Prince Andrew near his home in Norfolk.

Local police confirmed they made an arrest on Wednesday evening after a man was reported as "behaving in an intimidating manner" near the home of Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor on the Sandringham Estate.

Buckingham Palace has issued no statement or response to the arrest.

"Officers attended, and the man was arrested on suspicion of a public order offence and possession of an offensive weapon," the force shared in a statement on Thursday.

The suspect is being held for questioning at a nearby police station. The term 'offensive weapon' covers knives, truncheons and other items. Police did not specify what type of weapon was involved.

It's understood Mountbatten-Windsor and his security guard, who was present at the time, have been asked to provide statements to police.

The Daily Telegraph newspaper reported earlier that a man wearing a ski mask ran toward the former royal while shouting abuse.

The outlet claimed the incident occurred while the former prince was out walking his dogs, and that he and his protection officer got in their car and sped away.

Mountbatten-Windsor, the younger brother of King Charles III, moved to the king's private Sandringham Estate, 95 miles (150km) north of London, after he was evicted from his long-time home near Windsor Castle.

The move followed revelations about his friendship with the late convicted paedophile Jeffrey Epstein.

Mountbatten-Windsor now lives at Marsh Farm, a property on the Sandringham Estate.