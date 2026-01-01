Zoe Kravitz berates streamer for cashing in on Harry Styles engagement

Zoe Kravitz has lambasted streamer Hulu after it seemingly attempted to cash in on her engagement to Harry Styles.

High Fidelity, the TV series that starred Kravitz as record store owner Robyn Brooks, was cancelled after one season by Hulu in 2020. Yet in light of her engagement to Styles, the streamer shared a reminder with its Instagram followers that the show was still available for streaming, the Daily Mail reports.

A photo of Kravitz from her time in the series was captioned, "Robyn Brooks definitely has Kiss All the Time. Disco, Occasionally on her playlist. Now streaming: #HighFidelity."

Kravitz snapped in the comments section, "This is tacky @hulu."

Kravitz is reportedly engaged to Styles following a whirlwind eight-month romance

The post has since been deleted.

At the time the series was cancelled, Kravitz hit out against the streamer, calling the decision "a big mistake".

"It's cool," she posted at the time. "At least Hulu has a ton of other shows starring women of colour we can watch. Oh wait."

The axing was still playing on Kravitz's mind two years later.

"They didn't realise what that show was and what it could do," she told Elle magazine in 2022. "The amount of letters, DMs, people on the street, and women that look like us, that love for the show. It meant something to people."