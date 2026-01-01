Kris Jenner stopped using weight-loss injections after feeling 'so sick'

Kris Jenner ceased using weight-loss injections after she started to feel "nauseous".

During an interview for the She MD podcast this week, the Kardashian family matriarch recalled how she tried prescription medication Ozempic shortly after it became available.

"We tried it once when no one knew what it was," she began. "I called (Dr. Thaïs Aliabadi) up one day and I go, 'I can't work anymore. I can't, I'm so sick. I can't like... nauseous.' And so she goes, 'OK, OK, let's try something else.'"

Kris went on to describe how Dr. Aliabadi offered her a peptide injection and supplements, such as fish oil capsules, as they are a natural source of omega-3.

"That was a game-changer. That actually bought me an extra couple (of) hours at night. Because I get up so early, I tend to want to go and collapse as soon as I have my last email or my last call or see my kids and have dinner, and I'm done," the 70-year-old continued. "I felt like I had more energy. And of course, it's good for hair, and nails, and skin, and all of that stuff."

Elsewhere in the conversation, Kris recounted how she underwent a hysterectomy in 2024 after the doctor noticed a "tiny spot" on her ovaries following a full-body scan.

"It had grown a little tiny bit, and (Dr Aliabdi) said, 'It's time to take care of that. It's growing, so let's get it out of there,'" she remembered. "So I just said, let's go in and take care of it, and it was the best decision I ever made."

Kris is the mother of six children. She shared Kourtney, 47, Kim, 45, Khloé, 41, and Rob Kardashian, 39, with late ex-husband Robert Kardashian, and Kendall, 30, and Kylie Jenner, 28, with ex-spouse Caitlyn Jenner.