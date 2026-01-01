Brendan Fraser 'doing his best' to get in shape for The Mummy 4

Brendan Fraser is getting back in shape to reprise the role of adventurer Rick O'Connell in The Mummy 4.

Following news that the Oscar winner is reprising his role in the fourth instalment of The Mummy franchise after 20 years, Fraser noted on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon that he's "doing my best" to get in shape for the sequel.

"Well, we're gonna get the band back together," he confirmed. "The only way to do it. So, we are going to give the audience what they have been bothering all of us for, for the last 20-whatever years."

Fraser added of the long-anticipated sequel, "Listen, what we're gonna do is saddle back up, go back to the locations. I should probably stop talking like this, because I don't want to give everything away. However, please wish me luck. I'm doing my best to get this 57-year-old gear in shape."

In February, Deadline reported that Fraser and Rachel Weisz will reprise their roles in the new The Mummy movie, which is expected to premiere in May 2028.

Fraser starred in The Mummy in 1999 and The Mummy Returns in 2001 with Weisz.

Although he returned for The Mummy: Tomb of the Dragon Emperor in 2008, Weisz sat that one out, with Maria Bello taking over her role as Evelyn Carnahan.