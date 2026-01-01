Prince Harry honours 'secular saint' David Attenborough on his 100th birthday

Prince Harry has paid tribute to "secular saint" David Attenborough in honour of the broadcaster's 100th birthday on Friday.

The Duke of Sussex has written a heartfelt essay celebrating the beloved nature broadcaster's legacy for Time magazine to mark his centenary.

Reflecting on Attenborough's decades-long impact on audiences, Harry began, "For almost anyone who grew up in the United Kingdom, Sir David Attenborough is more than a broadcaster; he is a secular saint.

"He is an institutional pillar as essential to the national fabric as a cup of tea. His almost-whispers have been the soft soundtrack of the home - a shared experience that turned the weekend nature documentary into a national ritual."

The 41-year-old went on to thank the TV personality for inspiring generations to respect the natural world through his programmes and for earning "the world's trust by simply showing us that our environment is worth appreciating".

Harry also praised Attenborough for highlighting issues such as climate change and environmental destruction, and for connecting with younger generations by embracing streaming and social media platforms, noting that he gives them "a sense of continuity in an unstable world".

"At 100, Sir David Attenborough has spent a lifetime delivering us the facts with patience, honesty, and wonder," he concluded his essay. "He has shown us the world in all its brilliance and fragility, and in doing so has left humanity with both a gift and a responsibility. The question now is whether those with the power to act will choose to lead before more of our world - our life support system - is lost."

On the eve of his birthday, the environmentalist released an audio message thanking people for sending him celebratory messages.

"I have been completely overwhelmed by birthday greetings, from pre-school groups to care home residents, and countless individuals and families of all ages," he said.

"I simply can't reply to each of you separately, but I'd like to thank you all most sincerely for your kind messages, and wish those of you who have planned your own local events: Have a very happy day."

To conclude a week celebrating Attenborough's milestone birthday, a special concert will be held at London's Royal Albert Hall on Friday, featuring performances by the BBC Concert Orchestra, Bastille frontman Dan Smith, and Sigur Rós, among others.