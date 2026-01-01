Seth Rogen mocks Kanye West's attempted comeback tour

Seth Rogen has slammed Kanye West's attempt to make a musical comeback with the Ye Live Concert Tour 2026.

At the Hilarity for Charity fundraising event held at the Greek Theatre as part of the Netflix Is A Joke Festival in Los Angeles this week, host Seth took aim at the controversial rapper.

"He had a song called Heil Hitler and he's back. What's funny is I've said critical things about Jewish people; I think I got in more trouble than Kanye West did. I got a lot of s**t for what I said. I have no number one albums," he told the crowd, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Seth - who is Jewish - went on to joke that he sometimes ponders what Nazi leader Adolf Hitler would think of Kanye's music. The 48-year-old self-released Heil Hitler in May 2025.

"I bet he'd be torn," The Studio star joked.

Last month, Kanye - also known as Ye - played two sold-out shows in L.A. to kick off his seventh headlining tour.

But soon after, organisers of the Wireless Festival - set to take place in London in July - confirmed the 2026 event had been cancelled as Home Office officials had withdrawn the star's digital permit to enter the U.K. He was due to headline all three nights of the festival.

A planned gig in Marseille, France has also been canned. However, he has more shows in Europe lined up for this summer.

Later on in the comedy show, Jon Stewart took the opportunity to call out Kanye, too.

"F**king Kanye thinks we f**ked up his Adidas deal," he sighed, referring to the father-of-four losing his lucrative Yeezy deal in 2022 after he made a string of antisemitic and racist remarks.

"But seriously, f**k that guy. He was like, 'Hitler, we misunderstood, we've got to forgive Hitler.' And I'm like, I don't think I need to listen to anybody who thinks Hitler needs to be forgiven but is still mad at Pete Davidson," the former Daily Show host stated, referencing Kanye's public beef with the actor-comedian, who previously dated his ex-wife, Kim Kardashian.

In January, Kanye issued an apology for his outbursts in recent years via a full-page advertisement published in The Wall Street Journal.

As part of the statement, the divisive artist attributed some of his erratic behaviour to a car accident that occurred 25 years ago, which he claimed had "caused injury to the right frontal lobe of my brain", and his bipolar disorder diagnosis in 2016.

Kanye is next set to perform at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in New Delhi, India on 23 May.