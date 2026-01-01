Paul Mescal and Jessie Buckley find next collaboration after Hamnet

Paul Mescal and Jessie Buckley have found their next joint project after Hamnet.

The Irish stars concluded the awards campaign for the poignant drama in March, and they have wasted no time in locking in their next collaboration.

The duo will star in Hold on to Your Angels, with Mescal playing a "hell-bound outlaw" and Buckley portraying a "ferocious shepherd of lost souls". Set on the edge of South Louisiana, the story follows the characters as they "fall in catastrophic love as their crumbling bayou paradise drags them under".

The film will be directed by Beasts of the Southern Wild filmmaker Benh Zeitlin from his own script.

"Hold on to Your Angels is the most impossible love story I've ever witnessed - an outlaw romance for the end of America, set on the crumbling edge of South Louisiana," Zeitlin said in a statement to multiple trade publications. "I've been dreaming of telling it since its hero, Pam Harper, walked into an audition for Beasts of the Southern Wild 17 years ago. It's a love letter to an endangered way of life - and a rallying cry for empathy across a fractured planet."

Pam Harper played Little Jo, a resident of an island in the Louisiana bayou called the Bathtub, in the 2012 Oscar-nominated film, which starred Quvenzhané Wallis as the six-year-old lead character Hushpuppy.

Producers at Plan B described the upcoming movie as an "epic love story" with a "powerful mix of intense realism, myth and magic".

As Mescal is busy shooting the four-film Beatles project, in which he plays Paul McCartney, for most of this year, production on Hold on to Your Angels will not begin until February 2027.

In Chloe Zhao's Hamnet, Mescal portrayed William Shakespeare alongside Buckley as his wife Agnes. They both received acclaim for their performances, and Buckley swept the board during awards season, capping it off with the Best Actress Oscar in March.