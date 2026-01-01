Dave Coulier reveals he was unable to eat for months amid cancer treatment

Dave Coulier has revealed that he was unable to eat solid food for months while undergoing cancer treatment.

The Full House actor addressed concerns about his appearance and weight loss in an Instagram video shared on Thursday.

In the clip, Dave explained that the changes were the result of treatment for two separate cancer diagnoses in two years, after being diagnosed with Non-Hodgkin lymphoma in November 2024 and oropharyngeal cancer in December 2025.

"Some of you said that I look differently and I sound differently and I do," the 66-year-old said in the video. "And what you're seeing is the side effects of extensive radiation that I went through for carcinoma in my throat."

The actor went on to explain how the treatment had affected him physically.

"I haven't been able to eat solid food in months and so I've lost 45 pounds," he shared. "That's what you're seeing and it's affected my ability to speak."

Despite continuing to deal with some side effects, Dave revealed that he had also received positive news about his health.

"My hair is kind of growing back," he told the camera, "and we got our pet scans back and the prognosis looks good for both the carcinoma in my throat and the lymphoma. So we're very pleased with all of that."

Five months after announcing his Non-Hodgkin lymphoma diagnosis, Dave revealed that he was cancer-free. However, months later, he revealed that he had been diagnosed with HPV-related oropharyngeal cancer.

The comedian has since confirmed that he is now in remission from both cancers.

Elsewhere in the Instagram post, Dave said he had been keeping busy during his recovery.

"I've been creating artwork and creative writing and I've been working on AwearMarket.com, our non-toxic store," he continued. "We're looking out for your health and so I wish good health to all of you."