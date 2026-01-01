White House dubs Mark Hamill 'one sick individual' over controversial Trump grave post

White House representatives have called Mark Hamill "one sick individual" after he posted an image appearing to show U.S. President Donald Trump dead in a grave.

The Star Wars actor posted an AI-generated image on his Bluesky account that depicted Trump lying in the dirt in front of a gravestone that read, "Donald J. Trump 1946-2024." The words "If Only" are featured at the bottom of the photo.

"If Only- He should live long enough to witness his inevitable devastating loss in the midterms, be held accountable for his unprecedented corruption, impeached, convicted & humiliated for his countless crimes," Hamill captioned the post. "Long enough to realize he'll be disgraced in the history books, forevermore."

Reacting to the image, staff at the White House's Rapid Response 47 communications account shared a screengrab of the actor's post and branded him "one sick individual".

"These Radical Left lunatics just can't help themselves," they wrote on X. "This kind of rhetoric is exactly what has inspired three assassination attempts in two years against our President."

The 74-year-old, who has been an outspoken Trump critic for many years, deleted the original post and issued an edited version, swapping out the original AI image for a photo of the president with wildly unkempt hair.

He also offered an apology and insisted he wasn't wishing Trump dead.

"Accurate Edit for Clarity," his updated post reads. "'He should live long enough to... be held accountable for his... crimes.' Actually, I was wishing him the opposite of dead, but apologize if you found the image inappropriate."

Trump has yet to personally address Hamill's post.