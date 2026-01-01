Molly Gordon recalls 'special experience' of working with Sheep Detectives co-star

Molly Gordon found working with Hugh Jackman to be a "special experience".

The 31-year-old actress plays Hugh's on-screen daughter in The Sheep Detectives, the new mystery-comedy film directed by Kyle Balda, and Molly has opened up about the experience of working with Hugh, 57.

Speaking to People about working with the Hollywood star, Molly shared: "We did a rehearsal together before filming, even though we're not acting together that much, just to kind of experience what our characters would be like interacting.

"That was so special and I was just so excited that I was cast to be his daughter. That was so crazy to me because he's such a brilliant actor."

Molly recalled that Hugh "just set a tone on the set of joy".

The actress - who previously starred in Theater Camp and Oh, Hi! - explained: "He was so loving and sweet and he's so multi-talented, and he just set a tone on the set of joy and we just had a great energy.

"So even though I didn't get to work with him so much, I feel like the whole crew was just so excited that he was a part of the project, so that bled into the experience."

Molly admires Hugh for taking on so many different roles across his career.

The actress noted that Hugh is equally committed to each and every one of his roles, regardless of the genre.

Reflecting on Hugh's versatility, Molly said: "That's what I really admire about his career.

"I think a lot of serious actors don't want to be in joyful things or don't want to be in funny things and take the p*** out of themselves. And he's like, 'I'm gonna destroy this role dramatically. Then I'm gonna do something funny. Then I'm gonna do a musical.' He's not afraid of all the different colours that he can bring."

The Sheep Detectives tells the story of a shepherd who spends his time reading murder mystery novels to his flock of sheep.

And Molly relished being part of the star-studded film project.

The actress - who also stars alongside the likes of Nicholas Braun, Nicholas Galitzine, Hong Chau, and Dame Emma Thompson in the movie - said: "I think this is a fun version of [a murder mystery] because it brings in a kid's audience and so hopefully they can kind of question who the killer is as well — even though killing is not what kids should be thinking about."