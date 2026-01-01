Colman Domingo hails Sam Levinson as 'one of the greatest showrunners'

Colman Domingo has hailed Euphoria creator Sam Levinson as "one of the greatest showrunners" of our time.

The Michael actor, who plays recovering addict Ali in the hit HBO series, has credited the show's creator with its continued success.

Speaking to Bustle, Domingo explained that while he recognised that the project was special, he did not anticipate the scale of its cultural impact.

"I didn't know that it would smash the zeitgeist like it has, but I did know that it was something special," he said. "Sam Levinson is one of the greatest showrunners, creators, directors I think that we have."

The 56-year-old actor continued, "He's so inventive and collaborative and he really has given us material that I think that we would rarely get."

Domingo also revealed that Levinson wrote the role of Ali, the sponsor of Zendaya's character Rue, specifically with him in mind.

"He knew what I could do and he knew that I could deliver, but I hadn't been getting work like that for a long time," he shared.

The Oscar-nominated actor went on to discuss the pressures of working on a series that explores complex real-world issues, including addiction and identity.

"I'm a bit more seasoned in my years and experience, so I know how to distil it and put up boundaries," he stated. "I think some of our younger cast probably have struggled from time to time, and they're working through it."

"We do have some that have been child stars and they've learned to navigate this industry, which is tricky because the world wants a lot of you," the star continued. "And the more successful you are, I think it is also an opportunity to try to tear you down."

Euphoria season three currently airs on HBO on Sundays.