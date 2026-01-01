Renée Zellweger and Ben Affleck team up for new movie

Renee Zellweger will co-star with Sissy Spacek and Mia Threapleton in A Woman in the Sun.

Academy Award winners Zellweger (Cold Mountain, 2004, and Judy, 2020) and Spacek (Coal Miner's Daughter, 1980) will join forces with Kate Winslet’s daughter Threapleton for the upcoming directorial debut of Nyad writer Julia Cox.

A Woman in the Sun is a multi-generational story, which follows a month in the life of Claire Keating, a bartender on Nantucket. When her mother gets sick and her daughter moves home, Claire’s world falls apart.

Zellweger is producing the project alongside Carmella Casinelli (for Big Picture Co.) and Kim Roth, with Greg Gertmenian co-producing.

Zellweger said: “Championing promising filmmakers like Julia has been central to Big Picture Co’s mission since day one, and we’re thrilled to be part of this very special project and the team who will help share Julia’s vision. The script is a storytelling treasure, and Julia’s instincts set her apart as an emerging filmmaker. We can’t wait to get started.”

Black Bear and Ben Affleck’s Artists Equity are co-financing the project.

Affleck, CEO of Artists Equity, said in a statement: “Julia has proven herself as a writer, and I’m certain A Woman in the Sun will show the film world she’s equally gifted in the director’s chair. This is a moving, gripping exploration of a complex family dynamic with something lurking beneath the surface.

“And behind the scenes, we’ve got a tremendous partner in Black Bear. For us, this is about finding meaningful ways to invest in filmmakers at every stage of their journey, and projects like this are exactly the kind of work we want to be a part of. We’re looking forward to bringing this film to life.”

Black Bear CEO Teddy Schwarzman added: “As soon as I met Julia, I knew she was destined to be an incredible director, and working with her closely on Nyad only strengthened my belief in her as an artist and leader. With A Woman in the Sun, she has created that perfect vehicle to transition from acclaimed writer to world-calibre director. The story is both singular and universal, and Julia will no doubt capture unforgettably rich performances from Renée, Sissy, and Mia.

“Black Bear is [thrilled] to back this powerful film alongside our good friends at Artists Equity, and we can’t wait to share it with audiences soon.”

Black Bear will introduce the project to international buyers at the Cannes Film Festival.