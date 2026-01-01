Charlize Theron had 'lovely five days' working on The Odyssey

Charlize Theron had a "lovely five days" working on Christopher Nolan's next movie The Odyssey.

The Oscar-winning actress plays the nymph Calypso alongside Matt Damon, Robert Pattinson, Tom Holland and Anne Hathaway in Nolan's adaptation of Homer's ancient Greek epic.

When asked about the shoot in an interview with The New York Times, Theron acknowledged that her part was small and she was only on set for five days. However, she had a great experience seeing Nolan and Damon at work.

"I was literally on that movie for like four breaths. It was so quick. But they were amazing breaths," she said. "I just spent like the last five days (of the shoot) with (Nolan) and it was tremendous, really, really tremendous to see a director of that calibre work.

"And also to see my friend Matt Damon have this part. It's like the part of a lifetime and (to see) what he put himself through and how hard he worked... so it was a lovely five days."

The Apex star noted that she would have said yes to any part to have the chance to work with Nolan.

"To have Chris Nolan say I'd like to meet you for my next movie, is like, 'Do we even need to meet? Because I'm in, whatever it is, I'll do it,'" she added.

In a separate interview on the Today show, Theron admitted that she felt "very lucky" to spend the last week of the five-month shoot on set, and that she felt the pressure to deliver the goods after finding out that pre-sale cinema tickets had already sold out.

"(I was like), 'Whoa, OK, I better f**k it up for the next three days!'" she quipped.

The Odyssey, also starring Zendaya, Lupita Nyong'o and Jon Bernthal, will be released in cinemas on 17 July.