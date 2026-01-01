Nick Pasqual guilty of attempted murder

Actor Nick Pasqual has been found guilty of attempted murder.

The bit-part actor, who most famously scored a role in How I Met Your Mother, was accused of breaking into Hollywood makeup artist Allie Shehorn's Los Angeles home at around 4:30am local time on 23 May 2024.

There, according to the Los Angeles District Attorney's Office, he "inflicted great bodily injury upon the victim under circumstances involving domestic violence" and "personally used a knife during the commission of the crime".

Pasqual allegedly fled the scene before being detained at a Mexico border checkpoint in Texas.

A California court found Pasqual guilty of attempted murder, first-degree residential burglary with a person present and injuring a spouse, cohabitant, fiancé, boyfriend, girlfriend, or child's parent, according to ABC7.

During the trial at the San Fernando Courthouse, Shehorn, who had visible scars on her arm and neck, recounted a violent fight she had with Pasqual that allegedly led to their breakup.

Pasqual was booked into a Los Angeles jail but released on a $50,000 (£37,000) bond.

"As soon as he paid his bail, he came after her," Shehorn's friend, Jeff Dornoff, told People magazine in May 2024.

Despite a restraining order for domestic abuse, Shehorn, whose film credits include Mean Girls, Rebel Moon and Babylon, suffered more than 20 stab wounds at the hand of Pasqual, the Los Angeles Times reported at the time.

Pasqual played a minor character named Will in How I Met Your Mother, in the Season 7 episode titled Field Trip, which originally aired in 2011. He faces a maximum sentence of life in prison.