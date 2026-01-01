Mortal Kombat ll topples The Devil Wears Prada 2 at box office

Mortal Kombat II has fought its way to the top of the box office on its opening day in the US.

The fantasy film, a sequel to the 2021 original, raked in $17 million (£12.5 million) on Friday, according to Box Office Mojo.

The fourth instalment in the franchise based on the popular video game, which the New York Post dubbed "an onscreen bucket of slop", stars Karl Urban as Johnny Cage and Adeline Rudolph as Kitana. It focuses on Earthrealm's champions participating in a high-stakes tournament in Outworld against evil emperor Shao Kahn.

The film surpassed The Devil Wears Prada 2, which moved down a notch to second spot. The sequel to the 2006 comedy, which sees Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway and Emily Blunt reprising their roles, enjoyed the third-best domestic debut of the year.

In third place was the Michael Jackson biopic Michael, which was still making the big bucks with $8.8 million (£6.5 million) on its third Friday in cinemas.

The film has made history as the second music biopic to surpass the $500 million (£367 million) mark globally after Bohemian Rhapsody, Screen Rant reports.

Billie Eilish: Hit Me Hard and Soft - The Tour Live in 3D, a concert film featuring performances from the singer's 2025 tour, took fourth spot, followed by The Sheep Detectives starring Hugh Jackman in fifth place.