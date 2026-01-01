Matt Reeves teases snowy Batman: Part II

Matt Reeves has teased The Batman: Part II will be set during a snowy winter.

The 60-year-old filmmaker has returned to the directors chair for the second story in his superhero saga, which features Robert Pattinson in the title role, and this week, he teased some test shots of the Batmobile on social media, sparking excitement from fans.

Matt took to X to share photos of his video monitor which featured the iconic car driving through snow.

The post was captioned with a bat emoji and the tag #SnowTires.

He later shared another image depicting an explosion seen through the windshield.

He wrote: “Just over here having a little fun…”

The director's social media spree also saw him repost art from Tom King's 2018 three-part Batman comic story 'Beast of Burden', which features a tragic storyline for Dick Grayson aka Robin.

One follower replied with an image of Batman in the snow from comic No. 57, To Hunt the Beast, and wrote: "It's time."

Matt replied with a heart emoji.

And another fan wrote: “My biggest f****** dream to see in live action is a bloody Batman in snow, I really hope this means its happening."

The director replied: “Indeed, it is.”

Meanwhile, it was recently revealed Charles Dance is in line to star in The Batman: Part II.

The 79-year-old actor has been most famous in recent years for his portrayal of Tywin Lannister in Game of Thrones and he's now eyeing up a role as another family patriarch in the DC Studios sequel.

According to Deadline, Dance is in talks for the project and is believed to be up for the role of Charles Dent, the father of Gotham district attorney Harvey Dent (Sebastian Stan) aka Two Face.

Meanwhile, Andy Serkis recently confirmed he will reprise his role as Alfred Pennyworth, Bruce Wayne's butler, in the upcoming comic book blockbuster.

He told Screen Rant that he's "a little bit busy" with directing and starring in The Hunt For Gollum, which means he "won't be joining them immediately".

However, he added that "by the end of the year, I will be" working on The Batman: Part II".

Serkis added: I obviously can't say too much about the film other than that I am really excited about going back into the world and working with Matt Reeves again, who I've now worked with a number of times, and he's a dear friend, and Rob.

"And the script and the story and the new story really does speak to Matt as a human being and what he feels about life.

"Rob and he got on brilliantly. And I can't say any more than that, but yeah, the relationship continues to be one of a very close, slightly at odds, but beautiful relationship."

Last month, Pattinson gave a hint of what to expect from the film.

He told Deadline: "The script is extraordinary. I think it’s gonna be a really, really special movie and very, very different, even from the last one.

"I was really, like, 'Oh wow! OK!' It's gonna be interesting to see it come out. It's taking some big swings."

As well as Pattinson’s hero and Serkis as Alfred, The Batman: Part II will see the return of Colin Farrell as The Penguin, and Jeffrey Wright as Lieutenant James ‘Jim’ Gordon.

The DC flick - which is slated to land in cinemas in October 2027 - will also introduce Marvel stars Sebastian Stan as Harvey Dent, AKA Two-Face, and Scarlett Johansson as his wife.