Debbie Harry and Pamela Anderson team up for comedy

Debbie Harry will play Pamela Anderson's mother in a new movie.

The Baywatch actress will lead the cast of comedy Maitreya as the titular New Age healer, while the 80-year-old Blondie frontwoman has signed up to play her mom in the film, which is being directed by Portlandia's Jonathan Krisel.

A synopsis for the movie, which has been written by The Whale screenwriter Samuel D. Hunter, reads: "Maitreya (Anderson), a rising star in the New Age Healing community who is about to head off to a conference in India when she receives a call from her estranged sister, Monica: their father is dying. Rather than stay home with him, Maitreya decides to bring her entire family – including her mother Barbara (Harry) – to the conference and put her New Age healing theories to the test (all while surreptitiously gathering material for her next book).”

The movie is being launched for sale at Cannes, with filming scheduled to begin later this year, and production company Caviar couldn't be more excited.

Michael Sagol, producer and Managing Director at Caviar, said: “Being a part of bringing Maitreya to life with Jon and Sam has been so much fun already. After working together in the branded world for the past decade, now having the chance to produce Jon’s first feature film – a soulful exploration of a dysfunctional family, perfectly suited to his absurdist and distinctive comedic voice – makes us giddy with excitement!”

Pamela, 58, has enjoyed a career resurgence in recent years and has recently been working on crime-fuelled road trip romance Queen of the Falls, opposite Guy Pearce, also 58.

The story follows two lovers on the run – Pamela as a roadkill cleaner and Guy as a fugitive – who race toward Niagara Falls in what is described as a music-driven, high-voltage road romance exploring freedom, control and the cost of escape.

Pamela previously told Variety: “Guy is someone I can’t wait to work with. He is a brilliant actor and has taken this on with full force. We are in this together.

“It’s been a long road, and will be a delicate continuous journey with dedicated preparation to blend the musical aspects in amongst this wild and challenging love-on-the-run style, raw and whimsical story.”