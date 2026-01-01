Josh O'Connor: 'Every aspect of making Disclosure Day was a pinch-me moment'

Josh O'Connor couldn't stop pinching himself while making Steven Spielberg's new movie Disclosure Day.

In the famed director's upcoming sci-fi action movie, O'Connor and Emily Blunt play a cybersecurity expert and a meteorologist wrestling with an extra-terrestrial cover-up.

Reflecting on working with the Jaws filmmaker, the Wake Up Dead Man actor admitted to The Associated Press that he still can't get over the fact that he's in a Spielberg movie.

"There have been many directors for me where it's felt like kind of intensely surreal in the lead up to going and doing a movie with a person and then once you start, it sort of settles down and then the next thing you know you're best friends with that director and it's all just very normal," he shared. "I do feel very close to Steven, but it still feels surreal having shot it. And every aspect of making this film was like a pinch-me moment, including seeing it for the first time. It's sort of a dream for anyone."

The British actor recalled that he and Blunt saw the film for the first time alone in a screening room, and he was "in awe" of the movie, despite being distracted by his appearance

"You know, seeing any movie you're in for the first time is a nightmare. It's impossible to enjoy it fully because all you're seeing is like, 'Why do my ears look so big' or 'Why do I stand like that I'm such a freak,'" he candidly divulged. "All those things are natural and so there is a little bit of competing with that, but this experience was unlike any other I've ever had. Emily and I were just in awe."

While Spielberg is 79 and has been making films for more than 50 years, O'Connor insisted that "he's still got it".

"He's got this energy about him. He's still so excited. He's still like a child. He's inquisitive. He is excited about performance," he praised. "You know, there's nothing better in the universe than hearing Steven by a monitor, crying or laughing or shouting with joy."

Disclosure Day, also starring Eve Hewson, Colman Domingo and Colin Firth, comes to cinemas on 12 June.