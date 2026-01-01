NEWS A night of triumph at the 2026 BAFTA Television Awards as Adolescence wins four BAFTAs Newsdesk Share with :





The London skyline provided the backdrop for a glittering celebration of small-screen excellence as the 2026 BAFTA Television Awards with P&O Cruises took center stage at the Royal Festival Hall. Hosted by the charismatic Greg Davies, the ceremony honored the finest achievements of 2025, featuring soul-stirring musical performances from Cat Burns and AURORA. It was a night defined by first-time victories and the enduring legacy of television legends, reflecting a year of profound storytelling and high-stakes entertainment.



The evening’s undeniable powerhouse was the gritty production Adolescence, which secured a remarkable four BAFTAs. The drama swept the major acting categories, with Stephen Graham taking home Leading Actor and Owen Cooper earning Supporting Actor, both marking their first wins from the Academy. Christine Tremarco was equally celebrated with the Supporting Actress trophy, and the show itself was crowned best Limited Drama. Meanwhile, Narges Rashidi delivered a standout moment by winning Leading Actress for her harrowing performance in Prisoner 951.



Comedy also saw its veterans shine. Steve Coogan added to his storied career with an Actor in a Comedy win for the latest Alan Partridge installment, while Katherine Parkinson secured Actress in a Comedy for Here We Go. The reality television phenomenon The Celebrity Traitors proved its dominance by winning the Reality category and the P&O Cruises Memorable Moment Award. This public-voted honor recognized the nation’s favorite TV highlight: Alan Carr’s unforgettable victory in the series.



Beyond the competitive categories, the Academy bestowed its highest honors upon two British icons. Dame Mary Berry DBE received the BAFTA Fellowship, presented by Mel Giedroyc and Sue Perkins, celebrating a culinary and broadcasting career spanning sixty years. Additionally, Martin Lewis CBE was honored with the Special Award for his tireless work and positive impact on the British public. As the ceremony concluded, with wins for titles like Code of Silence and EastEnders, the event once again proved that British television remains a global gold standard for creativity and cultural influence.

