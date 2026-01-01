Martin Short opens up about death of daughter Katherine

Martin Short has opened up about how his family is dealing with the recent death of his daughter, Katherine.

During an appearance on CBS News Sunday Morning, the Only Murders in the Building star described her death as "a nightmare for the family".

Katherine, who worked as a clinical social worker, died by suicide at age 42 in February.

"But the understanding is that mental health and cancer, like my wife's, are both diseases, and sometimes with diseases they are terminal," he shared.

"And my daughter fought for a long time with extreme mental health, borderline personality disorder, other things, and did the best she could until she couldn't."

"It is with profound grief that we confirm the passing of Katherine Hartley Short," the family told People magazine in a statement at the time.

"The Short family is devastated by this loss and asks for privacy at this time. Katherine was beloved by all and will be remembered for the light and joy she brought into the world."

Short welcomed his three children, Katherine, Oliver and Henry via adoption with his late wife of 30 years, Nancy Dolman. Dolman died from ovarian cancer at age 58 in 2010.

Short will feature in an upcoming Netflix documentary film, Marty, Life Is Short, which premieres on 12 May.