Diane Keaton's daughter posts Mother's Day tribute

Diane Keaton's daughter, Dexter, has paid tribute to her late mum on the first Mother's Day since her death.

Dexter posted sweet throwback pics of the two together on Instagram, including one of the two on her wedding day in 2021.

"First Mother's Day without you," Dexter wrote. "I miss you more than words can say. Missing her voice, her hugs, her presence, and everything that made her home. I love you, Mom."

Keaton died in October 2025 of pneumonia, aged 79.

Her family shared in a statement to People at the time, "The Keaton family are very grateful for the extraordinary messages of love and support they have received these past few days on behalf of their beloved Diane, who passed away from pneumonia on 11 October."

The Godfather star was mum to Dexter, whom she adopted in 1996, and son Duke, who joined the family in 2001. Keaton, who never married, adopted her children in her 50s and raised them on her own.

She told Ladies Home Journal of her choice, "Motherhood was not an urge I couldn't resist. It was more like a thought I'd been thinking for a very long time. So I plunged in."

She added, "I think I'm the only one in my generation, and maybe before, who has been a single woman all her life."

On what would have been Keaton's 80th birthday on 5 January, Dexter revealed that she and Duke had new tattoos to honour their late mum.

Dexter's tattoo reads, "La Di Da," a line from Keaton's 1977 movie Annie Hall, while Duke's reads, "Weird Old World," another reference to the same film.