Adolescence dominates BAFTA TV awards with four wins

Netflix drama Adolescence has dominated the BAFTA TV awards.

The four-part series, which received universal acclaim for its chilling portrayal of violence by disaffected teenage boys, took the award for Best Limited Drama, while Stephen Graham, who co-created the show, won the Best Leading Actor prize.

"We're not saving lives," Graham told the audience on Sunday night. "But we have the opportunity to tell the human condition. And we have the obligation to tell beautiful stories."

The show came into the night with 11 nominations.

Owen Cooper, who became a household name for his performance as 13-year-old Jamie Miller, bagged the Best Supporting Actor award, while Christine Tremarco claimed the title of Best Supporting Actress for her role as Cooper's on-screen mum.

Over the past year, 16-year-old Cooper has won an Emmy, Actor Award, Golden Globe and Critics Choice Award for the show, making history as the youngest actor ever to win the four major television acting awards for a single performance.

The BAFTA TV Awards are prestigious annual accolades presented by the British Academy of Film and Television Arts to honour excellence in British television. They are considered the UK equivalent of the US Emmys. This year's ceremony was hosted by comedian and actor Greg Davies at the Royal Festival Hall in London.

Here's a highlight list of winners.

Drama series: Code Of Silence

Limited drama: Adolescence

Leading actor: Stephen Graham - Adolescence

Leading actress: Narges Rashidi - Prisoner 951

Supporting actor: Owen Cooper - Adolescence

Supporting actress: Christine Tremarco - Adolescence

Scripted comedy: Amandaland

Best actor in a comedy: Steve Coogan - How Are You? It's Alan (Partridge)

Best actress in a comedy: Katherine Parkinson - Here We Go

Factual entertainment: Go Back To Where You Came From

Reality: The Celebrity Traitors

Soap: EastEnders

International: The Studio

Current affairs: Gaza: Doctors Under Attack

Single documentary: Grenfell: Uncovered