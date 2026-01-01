Savannah Guthrie shares Mother's Day message: 'We will never be at peace'

Savannah Guthrie has shared a sweet montage of her mum, Nancy Guthrie, on Mother's Day amid her disappearance.

The Today show co-anchor reiterated pleas for help after her mother was last seen in late January.

"Mother, daughter, sister, Nonie, we miss you with every breath. We will never stop looking for you. We will never be at peace until we find you," she wrote.

"We need help. Someone knows something that can make the difference. You can be anonymous and the reward remains available. Please keep praying. Bring her home."

The FBI is offering a reward of $100,000 (£76,000), while the family has offered $1 million (£760,000) for information that leads to Nancy's recovery.

Guthrie returned to her co-hosting duties early last month. After running through the headlines on her first show back on 6 April, she told viewers, "We are so glad you started your week with us, and it is good to be home."

Later during the programme, Guthrie fought back tears as she gazed at spectators' signs welcoming her back.

"These signs are so beautiful," she said. "You guys have been so beautiful. I received so many letters. So much kindness to me and my whole family. We feel it. We feel your prayers."

Nancy was last seen on 31 January when she was dropped off at her home by a relative. She was reported missing around noon the next day.

Savannah Guthrie and her siblings have released a number of statements urging their mother's return.