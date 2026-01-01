Ryan Reynolds extols wife Blake Lively on Mother's Day

Ryan Reynolds has publicly praised his wife, Blake Lively, in a touching Mother's Day tribute.

Reynolds took to his Instagram Stories on Sunday to gush over the Gossip Girl star, one week after she settled her legal battle with her It Ends With Us co-star and director, Justin Baldoni.

"I appreciate this mother beyond measure," the Deadpool & Wolverine star began in words superimposed over two photos of the couple enjoying time together.

"She is kind. She is fearless. She's the absolute love of my life, and to our four little kids, she's the life of their love." The couple share daughters James, 11, Inez, nine, and Betty, six, and son Olin, two.

Reynolds' post, which was set to Temper Trap's Sweet Disposition, came just after Lively shared her own Mother's Day tribute to her own mum, Elaine Lively.

"Happy Mother's Day to the woman who chooses joy, every day, no matter what," the Simple Favour star wrote via her Instagram Stories over a photo of her mother.

"The strength and defiance in that is something I'll always appreciate, especially the older I get. She makes every day special for everyone around her. Especially her babies and grandbabies."

Reynolds and Lively met in 2010 while filming Green Lantern, and married on 9 September 2012.