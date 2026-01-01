Brianne Howey expecting second child

Actress Brianne Howey is pregnant.

Taking to Instagram on Sunday, the Ginny & Georgia star celebrated Mother's Day by announcing that she is expecting her second child.

Alongside a mirror selfie in which she showcased her growing baby bump, Brianne wrote, "Here we grow again. Happy Mother's Day!"

The 36-year-old didn't share any further details, such as the baby's sex or due date.

Brianne and her husband, Matt Ziering, married in 2021 and welcomed their first child, a daughter, two years later.

Accordingly, the actress was quickly inundated with congratulatory messages.

"Beauty!!! Happy Mother's Day!" declared Jillian Bell, while Ginny & Georgia showrunner Debra J. Fisher commented, "Baby two looks good on you."

Season three of Ginny & Georgia, co-starring Antonia Gentry and Diesel La Torraca, premiered in June 2025.

Bosses at Netflix have renewed the series for a fourth season, though a release date has not yet been confirmed.

Last year, Brianne opened up about how having a baby informed the way in which she plays the character of Georgia Miller on the show.

"Prior to having a child, of course, I thought many of the Georgia-isms were absolutely insane and unhinged and over the top, and why is she taking up so much space?" she told People. "Now that I have a child, I am so obsessed with her that I understand why Georgia is so obsessed with Ginny, and my heart only got bigger and I just have even more respect for all the moms out there."