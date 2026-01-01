Kevin Hart and Katt Williams end feud at Netflix roast

Kevin Hart and Katt Williams buried the hatchet during The Roast of Kevin Hart on Sunday.

The fellow comedians have traded jabs publicly for many years, with Williams most recently accusing Hart of being an industry plant and stealing his movie roles.

However, Williams put aside his differences with Hart when he took to the stage as a surprise guest at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles.

"I'm surprised they invited me. That's how little star power you have. They had to start inviting your enemies. I said, 'I hate him.' They said, 'Come anyway,'" he quipped, reports Variety. "Kevin, I've won an Emmy Award, but this is going to be my best acting tonight as I pretend like you are a GOAT (greatest of all time) for the people at home."

Williams jokingly stated that they had beef because Hart "stole everything" from him and kept "springing back... like a plant" every time he tried to "bury" him.

At the end of Williams's set, Hart formally drew a line under their feud by shaking his hand and hugging him.

"Me and this man have been at odds for years on years," Hart said. "You coming out here, quite the f**king surprise... Katt, we have an opportunity in real time. This is live television to put our f**king beef behind us. I am offering you an olive branch of peace. I want to be a brother. I want to be a friend, Katt. I want to move on. Can we move on?"

After taking shots at the comedian during his own set, the Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle actor confirmed the feud was over.

"On a serious note, I love the fact that that man showed up tonight. I meant what I said: that beef is over. Katt and I are friends from today moving forward," he declared, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The Roast of Kevin Hart, which aired live on Netflix as part of the Netflix Is A Joke festival, also featured appearances from Dwayne Johnson, Chelsea Handler, Pete Davidson, Teyana Taylor, Regina Hall, Venus and Serena Williams, Lizzo, Tiffany Haddish and Tom Brady, who was the subject of his own roast in 2024.