Benedict Cumberbatch involved in 'road rage' row with fellow cyclist

Benedict Cumberbatch was recently embroiled in a heated exchange with a fellow cyclist on the streets of London.

Video footage taken by onlookers shows the Doctor Strange actor getting off his bike around the corner from St Pancras International train station and confronting the other cyclist.

During the heated exchange, the cyclist - who wore a black mask and cap - branded the Sherlock star "deluded" and accused him of running a red light while he was cycling behind him on the road.

"You're deluded. You're lying. I was behind you the entire time," he can be heard yelling in the footage.

"Dude, you verbally abused me," Cumberbatch replied, to which the cyclist sarcastically stated, "Oh no, I verbally abused the guy who completely repeatedly broke the law."

The British actor insisted he only "did it once" and the other man claimed, "And then you went through a zebra crossing; you went through three lights."

Cumberbatch denied those accusations.

After an exchange that allegedly blocked the cycle lane for 10 minutes last week, the masked cyclist rode off and Cumberbatch granted requests for selfies from onlookers.

"It was such a pompous road rage; it almost felt like it had been staged," one witness told the Daily Mail. "Benedict still managed to charm everyone watching, even though he was having a meltdown.

"The masked guy was obviously some kind of vigilante - he was really taken aback when he saw it was Benedict Cumberbatch, but he doubled down on his rage."

They added, "I don't condone dangerous driving, but for this guy to follow him and cause an incident like this was worse than Benedict slowly cutting that light."