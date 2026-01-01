Sandra Bullock celebrates Mother's Day by sharing rare photo of her children

Sandra Bullock has shared a sweet throwback photo of her children to mark Mother's Day.

Taking to Instagram on Sunday, the Oscar-winning actress posted a cute picture of herself holding her two kids, Louis and Laila, when they were little. She adopted Louis in 2010 and her daughter in 2015.

In addition, Sandra uploaded a snap of herself speaking with her grandmother and one of her and her sister Gesine as children hugging their mother, Helga.

"To all the mamas. No matter how you came to be, Happy Mother's Day. We are all bound by this honor of a lifetime," she wrote in the caption. "Mom and Omi, thank you for teaching me. We miss you."

But in her usual humorous fashion, Sandra concluded the heartfelt post by joking: "Sorry I was such a brat."

The message quickly racked up over 300,000 likes, with many celebrities replying in the comments section.

"Sandy why are you making me cry it's 730," teased Mindy Kaling, while Olivia Munn mused, "To love and be loved..."

And Sandra's The Blind Side co-star, Lily Collins, added, "And thank you for being my first on-screen mama. Forever grateful for you."

A short time later, the 61-year-old also honoured her pets by posting an image of her with her two dogs.

"And a very Happy Mother's Day to all the fur mamas out there," she posted via Instagram Stories.

While Sandra rarely speaks about her family, during an interview on Red Table Talk back in 2022, the Miss Congeniality star reflected on her decision to adopt Louis and Laila in her forties.

"I don't know why that was the only route, but I'm so glad the universe had me wait," she said at the time. "Had me wait even though I was anxious and I was eager - and it went nope, you're not going to do it the way you think you're going to do it."