Pete Davidson reignites Kanye West feud at Kevin Hart roast

Pete Davidson reignited his feud with Kanye West during an appearance at Netflix's The Roast of Kevin Hart.

The comedian and former Saturday Night Live star made a surprise appearance at the event, which took place at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles on Sunday.

During his set, Davidson aimed brutal jokes at several celebrities, including comedian Tony Hinchcliffe and West.

"Tony, nothing you say tonight will hurt my feelings," the 32-year-old said. "I was in a beef with Kanye, so I've taken shots from better gay Nazis. Thank you."

Davidson made the joke after Hinchcliffe, who also appeared in the roast, made an explicit joke referencing Kim Kardashian, who was previously married to West and later dated Davidson.

"The closest Pete has come to greatness is when his d**k rubbed up against Kanye's old c**," he quipped, as Davidson could be seen nodding along.

West publicly targeted Davidson after it emerged that the comedian was dating Kardashian in late 2021. The Gold Digger rapper frequently took to social media to hit out at Davidson, famously referring to him as "Skete".

In 2022, West shared a photoshopped New York Times front page on Instagram featuring the headline, "SKETE DAVIDSON DEAD AT AGE 28."

The rapper also referenced Davidson in several of his songs, including his 2022 track Eazy, which featured the lyrics, "God saved me from that crash / Just so I can beat Pete Davidson's a*s."

During that period, West also faced backlash for repeatedly making antisemitic remarks on social media.

Davidson and Kardashian split in 2022, and he and West have rarely publicly referenced each other in recent years until the roast.

The Roast of Kevin Hart is now available to watch on Netflix.