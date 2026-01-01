Sienna Miller welcomes third child

Sienna Miller has welcomed baby number three.

The American-British actress has revealed that she and her actor boyfriend, Oli Green, have welcomed their second child together, her third.

Sienna, 44, casually revealed her baby news during a new interview with E! News.

"It's happened," she stated. "I have a tiny baby next door."

Giving an insight into life as a mum to a newborn again, the American Sniper star admitted she is running on "very little sleep".

"It feels like stringing sentences together is a bit challenging," she joked. "I'm on very little sleep but I'm madly in love with my baby."

Sienna and Oli, 29, began dating in 2021 after meeting at a Halloween party. They made their red carpet debut at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in March 2022.

The couple also have a two-year-old daughter whose name has not been shared publicly.

Sienna announced they were expecting another child together in December 2025 at the British Fashion Awards, where she wore a sheer white Givenchy dress that showed off her baby bump. She later confirmed the news on Instagram in March.

The actress is also mother to daughter Marlowe, 13, whom she shares with ex-partner Tom Sturridge. The former couple were in a relationship from 2011 to 2015.

Later this month, Sienna can be seen in Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan: Ghost War, a film follow-up to the television series that concluded in 2023. The film will be released on Prime Video on 20 May.