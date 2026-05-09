Jennifer Harmon, Broadway veteran, dead at 82

Jennifer Harmon, who appeared 21 times on Broadway over a span of nearly 50 years has died. She was 82.

The actor died on Saturday in New York City.

Her obituary simply states, "Jennifer Harmon passed on 9 May 2026, at the age of 82, born 3 December 1943, and was a resident of New York, New York."

No cause of death was given.

Harmon was also famous for her TV roles, portraying the villainous Cathy Craig Lord on the US daytime soap opera One Life to Live between 1976 and 1978, when she received a Daytime Emmy nomination.

Harmon made her Broadway debut in 1965. Her credits included productions of Richard Brinsley Sheridan's The School for Scandal; Noël Coward's Blithe Spirit; Lillian Hellman's The Little Foxes in 1997; Tennessee Williams' The Glass Menagerie in 2005; and Neil Simon's Barefoot in the Park in 2006.

Throughout her long career, she understudied for the likes of Stockard Channing, Judi Dench, Jessica Lange and Blythe Danner.

Harmon's other TV work included How to Survive a Marriage, in which she played the character of Chris Kirby for the show's entire 334-episode run.

She also had roles in Guiding Light, Dallas, St Elsewhere, Homicide: Life on the Street, and The Good Wife.