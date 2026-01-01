James Corden to host nightly World Cup TV show

Former Late Late Show host James Corden is returning to late-night TV for the FIFA World Cup.

The British actor-comedian joined NFL hero Michael Strahan on stage at the Fox 2026 Upfront presentation to announce the launch of After Hours On Fox With James Corden.

"It's going to be me, former England soccer captain Rio Ferdinand, and one of my favourite comedians on planet Earth, Ian Karmel," Corden shared.

"Every night after the games, we're going to be trying to have a light-hearted look at the World Cup, talking about the games, talking about anything that may have happened that day."

Best known for co-creating the sitcom Gavin & Stacey, Corden spoke of his lifelong love for soccer and his favourite team, West Ham United.

"Soccer is a massive part of my life," he said. "It really feels like now is an incredible time for North America to be hosting this tournament, and we're going to really try and have some fun."

During the presentation, Strahan asked Corden why he wanted to work for Fox.

"Because they got the rights to the games," quipped Corden. "I can't stress this enough, if they didn't have the rights to the games, I'd do this show on the network that did so."

Corden hosted The Late Late Show on CBS from 2015 until 2023.

The FIFA World Cup kicks off on 11 June in the US, Canada and Mexico.