Shannon Elizabeth finalises divorce from second husband Simon Borchert

Shannon Elizabeth has finalised her divorce from her second husband, Simon Borchert.

The American Pie star, who recently launched herself on OnlyFans, filed for divorce after four years of marriage and six years of dating prior to that.

"Today isn't about the end of a marriage. There are moments in life when you realise that letting go can be exhilarating - that closing one chapter creates space for an entirely new one, and stepping into that feels incredibly liberating," the star told Us Weekly.

"I'm embracing what comes next with a full heart and a renewed sense of purpose. I've never felt more inspired, more creative, or more connected to who I truly am."

Elizabeth added that she is looking forward to her future as she continues her ongoing projects.

"I'm excited to be stepping back into development and conversations around new projects in Hollywood, while also continuing to use my OnlyFans page as a space where I can genuinely connect with fans in a more personal and authentic way," she continued.

The Scary Movie alum added, "This is a new chapter for me, and it's one I'm genuinely excited about. I feel stronger, clearer, and happier than I have in a very long time."

She reportedly earned $1 million (£760,000) within a week of her online debut.

Elizabeth was previously married to actor and producer Joseph D Reitman from 2002 to 2005. He currently manages her career and told Us Weekly, "I can tell you Shannon is happier than I have seen her in years."