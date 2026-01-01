Scott Probst, brother of TV host Jeff Probst, has died

Survivor host Jeff Probst has lost his younger brother Scott.

The third Probst brother, Brent Probst, announced the news on Instagram on Monday.

"Some sad news, our brother Scott is no longer with us," Brent captioned a photo of Scott. "He was a great brother, son and friend. I will miss him so much. I'm so sad he is gone."

A cause of death was not revealed.

Scott previously worked alongside his brother on Survivor. Jeff has hosted the reality series since May 2000, and his brother was credited on a few episodes as an art assistant from 2006 to 2008 and a camera assistant from 2011 to 2012. He worked on 28 episodes in total and also has credits as a producer on a range of video games, according to IMDb.

At 64, Jeff is the oldest of three brothers, who hail from Wichita, Kansas.

Scott's death comes 18 months after the death of their mother, Barb Probst, who died in November 2024. A season 47 episode paid tribute to the family matriarch, with a tribute card reading, "Dedicated to Barb, the biggest Survivor fan of all time. See you on our next adventure."

The news comes as Survivor 50 prepares to air its final episodes ahead of the live finale on 20 May.

Jeff is currently filming Survivor Season 51 and has not yet commented publicly about his brother's death.