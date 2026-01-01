Ben Kingsley and Max Minghella join cast of The White Lotus 4

Ben Kingsley and Max Minghella are rounding out the cast of The White Lotus Season 4.

The HBO drama has added Gandhi Oscar winner Kingsley, The Handmaid Tale's Minghella, and Swedish actor Pekka Strang to its already star-studded cast in what it says will be the final casting announcement for the upcoming show.

No further character or plot details have been released.

The fourth season of the Mike White-created series will follow a new group of White Lotus hotel guests and employees over the span of a week, taking place during the Cannes Film Festival. Shooting is currently underway in France.

British actor Kingsley joins an ensemble cast that features Laura Dern, Steven Coogan, Oscar-nominated Kumail Nanjiani, and Black Swan's Vincent Cassel, as well as Sandra Bernhard, Heather Graham and Rosie Perez.

The starry list originally also included Harry Potter star Helena Bonham Carter, but shortly after the start of production, the two-time Oscar nominee departed the 16-time Emmy-winning series, reportedly due to a misalignment with her character.

Sir Ben Kingsley, real name Krishna Pandit Bhanji, most recently starred as Trevor Slattery in the American action comedy Wonder Man, the 17th television series in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The White Lotus 4 has yet to announce its premiere date.