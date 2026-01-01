Meghan, Duchess of Sussex shares pics from family outing to Disneyland

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex has documented a day of family fun at Disneyland.

She shared an Instagram carousel of photos showing the outing with her children Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, husband Prince Harry, and her mum, Doria Ragland.

The Duchess can be seen kissing her mother on the cheek as the two women both sport Mickey ears, while the kids play behind them with a cluster of balloons.

She is also seen walking with Prince Harry and the children through the California Adventure park, and shared a picture of Princess Lilibet hugging Cinderella.

The Disneyland outing may have been for Mother's Day, or for Archie's birthday, which fell on 6 May.

Markle marked her and Prince Harry's eldest child's special day with a touching Instagram tribute last week.

"7 years later... happy birthday to our sweet boy," the Suits alum captioned a photo of Prince Harry cradling Archie as a newborn.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex welcomed Archie in May 2019.

Princess Lilibet, who is now four, joined the family in June 2021.

By that time, the couple had resigned from their royal roles and moved to a Montecito, California, mansion, a couple of hours' drive from Anaheim, California, where Disneyland is located.