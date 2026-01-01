Ally gets all star voice cast with Bradley Cooper, Ayo Edebiri and more

Bradley Cooper, Ayo Edebiri, Finn Wolfhard and Dave Bautista have joined the cast of Ally.

Writer and director Bong Joon Ho, known for his work on Paradise, has landed an all star ensemble for his debut animated feature film, which tells the story of a piglet squid.

As revealed at Cannes Film Festival, Searching's Alex Jayne Go has been cast alongside Clarissa star Edebiri, Maestro's Cooper, WWE and Marvel legend Bautista, and Stranger Things actor Wolfhard.

The voice cast is rounded off by A Minecraft Movie star Rachel House, and Encounters At The End of the World veteran Werner Herzog.

Bong Joon Ho c-wrote the screenplay with Jason Yu.

The story follows Ally, who is a curious piglet squid living in the depths of the South Pacific Ocean.

The adorable creature has dreams of one day seeing the sun, and starring in a wildlife documentary.

However, her peaceful world takes a dangerous turn when a mysterious aircraft sinks into the ocean, taking Ally on a journey all the way to the surface.

She's accompanied by an unlikely cast of colourful and loyal companions.

The film has been inspired by real life marine creatures, and explores the ideas of friendship and courage against a backdrop of underwater worlds.

The team behind the movie include creative talents from 12 countries, including South Korea, with a number of high profile contributors.

Jae Hyung Kim (Toy Story 4 and Inside Out) is on board as animation supervisor, while the Shrek franchise's David Lipman is supervising producer, while Klaus production designer Marcin Jakubowski has also signed on.

Meanwhile, studio DNEG - known for its work on Dune and Inception - will contribute expertise in high-end 3D animation.

Talking about the project last year, Bong Joon Ho told Deadline: “I’m in the middle of a crazy animation production. It’s very wild and tough job. Even this morning I worked in my hotel room. It’s very hard work."

Asked for more details, he teased: "It’s a very unique, funny relationship between the human race and little creatures that live in the deep sea."