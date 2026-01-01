Vin Diesel confirms Fast & Furious TV series is in the works

Vin Diesel has confirmed a Fast & Furious TV series is in development.

The Fast & Furious actor and producer announced the news at the NBCUniversal upfront presentation alongside late-night TV host Jimmy Fallon in New York City on Monday.

Producers at Peacock are working on the project.

"For the last decade, we have realised that the fans have wanted more," he began, reports Variety. "They wanted us to expand the legacy characters, their stories. And for the last decade, the desire has been for us to enter the TV space that Fallon has mastered. And I had to wait till it was right..."

Diesel went on to credit Donna Langley, chairman of NBCUniversal Entertainment, with supporting his vision for the series.

"It became right when Donna Langley started to oversee it all, because that's when I knew that the integrity of the characters, the international appeal, what makes us all feel like family would be protected in the TV space... The news that I have here today is that Peacock is launching four shows from the Fast and Furious universe," the 58-year-old added.

Plot details for the shows are under wraps, with it reported that only one programme is in serious development right now.

Diesel is set to serve as an executive producer on the new TV show, though it remains unclear whether he will reprise the role of Dominic 'Dom' Toretto in any programme.

The Fast & Furious films, which revolve around the world of street racing, have been hugely successful for Universal Pictures.

The features are the eighth highest-grossing series of all time, with the eleventh and final film, Fast Forever, slated for release in 2028.