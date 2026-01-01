Chace Crawford reveals if he ever dated any Gossip Girl co-stars

Chace Crawford has insisted he never dated any of his Gossip Girl co-stars.

During an interview for the Armchair Expert podcast on Monday, host Dax Shepard asked the actor, who played Nate Archibald on the popular CW teen drama series, if he ever had a relationship with a colleague.

Gossip Girl, featuring the likes of Leighton Meester, Blake Lively, and Taylor Momsen, aired for six seasons from 2007 until 2012.

"Yeah, there's things that happen or connections that happen," he began, before emphasising: "I never dated anyone on the show."

But while Chace denied having a relationship with any members of the core cast, he did seem to hint that he dated guest stars.

"There's a lot of guest stars and people in the orbit of the show that you'd meet through other friends even," the 40-year-old continued. "And I remember that was a way to meet people."

Other castmembers went public with their relationships at the time, with Blake linked to Penn Badgley and Leighton having dated Sebastian Stan.

In addition, Chace divulged that he "absolutely" has secrets about other onset flings.

The Boys star also likened the set to like a "college experience" at times.

Chace will next be seen onscreen in Super Troopers 3, which is set to be released in August.