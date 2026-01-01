Bradley Cooper and Ayo Edebiri join voice cast of Bong Joon Ho's animated film Ally

Bradley Cooper, Ayo Edebiri and Dave Bautista will lead the voice cast in Bong Joon Ho's first animated feature Ally.

The Oscar-winning Parasite director has assembled a star-studded voice cast for his first foray into animated filmmaking.

In addition to Oscar nominee Cooper, The Bear's Edebiri and Marvel star Bautista, Ally will also feature the voices of Stranger Things star Finn Wolfhard, Moana voice actor Rachel House and German actor/director Werner Herzog. Newcomer Alex Jayne Go led the casting news, suggesting that she might be voicing the title character.

Ally, which the South Korean filmmaker co-wrote with Jason Yu, tells the story of a curious piglet squid living in the depths of the South Pacific Ocean with dreams of one day seeing the sun and becoming the star of a wildlife documentary, according to Variety.

When a mysterious aircraft sinks into the ocean, Ally's peaceful world is thrown into danger. Alongside her loyal - yet unlikely - companions, Ally is thrust into an extraordinary journey that will take her all the way to the surface.

The film, which has been in development since 2019, has been described as a family adventure that blends humour and emotion and explores themes of friendship and courage.

Ally will be released in U.S. theatres in 2027.

Bong is best known for directing 2019's Parasite, which was the first non-English-language film to win the Best Picture Oscar. His other projects include Snowpiercer, Okja and most recently, Mickey 17, starring Robert Pattinson.