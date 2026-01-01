Sebastian Stan teases Harvey Dent role in The Batman: Part II

Sebastian Stan has teased his upcoming role as Harvey Dent in The Batman: Part II.

The Oscar-nominated actor, who is best known for playing Bucky Barnes/Winter Soldier in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, will be switching over to DC Comics for the upcoming sequel to The Batman.

Earlier this year, it was confirmed that Stan would be playing Harvey Dent, the alter ego of the villainous Two-Face, in Matt Reeves's film.

Addressing the role publicly for the first time in an interview with Deadline, the Thunderbolts star teased what fans can expect from the follow-up.

"(It will be) a challenge, like everything else. I feel like it's a really ambitious movie and I think if we do it all right - and obviously I'm so excited about Matt Reeves (directing) because he's been one of my favourites for a long, long time - I really think it's going to blow people away," he shared. "It's going to surprise a lot of people, I think, too."

Stan's comments shortly after trainer Jason Walsh revealed on Instagram that he had started working with the actor on his physical transformation for the role ahead of the shoot in London later this year.

Scarlett Johansson will reportedly play his on-screen wife Gilda Dent, while Charles Dance is rumoured to be in talks to portray his father Christopher Dent.

The trio will star alongside Robert Pattinson as Bruce Wayne/Batman, Colin Farrell as Oz Cobb/The Penguin, Andy Serkis as Alfred, and Jeffrey Wright as Commissioner Jim Gordon, all reprising their roles from the 2022 original.

Harvey Dent/Two-Face has previously been portrayed by Aaron Eckhart in 2008's The Dark Knight, Billy Dee Williams in 1989's Batman, Tommy Lee Jones in 1995's Batman Forever and most recently, Harry Lawtey in 2024's Joker: Folie à Deux.

The film is set to be released in October 2027. Before then, Stan will reprise his role as Bucky Barnes in Avengers: Doomsday in December.

In addition, he will soon be seen at the Cannes Film Festival for the world premiere of his new movie, Fjord, on 18 May.