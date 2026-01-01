Hannah Waddingham details new relationship after eight years of being a single mum

Hannah Waddingham has opened up about finding love again after spending eight years raising her daughter as a single mother.

The British actress shared details of her new relationship, revealing she finally felt ready to embrace romance after years of focusing on her now 11-year-old daughter, Kitty.

Speaking to Women's Health UK, Hannah admitted she previously did not have the emotional or mental capacity for a relationship.

"It's taken me eight years," she said. "I didn't really have the space mentally or emotionally for that."

The Ted Lasso actress continued, "I've hunkered down and focused on my girl and me. (But) now I'm ready to stick my head above the parapet a bit more."

When asked whether "it's a very good-looking parapet", Hannah laughed and replied, "It is!"

"And it's really lovely too, obviously, my relationship," the 51-year-old continued. "But the best thing about it is, firstly, being happy and strong in myself."

Hannah shares daughter Kitty with Italian hotelier and businessman Gianluca Cugnetto. The former couple dated for roughly a decade.

Elsewhere in the interview, the actress described her daughter as "undoubtedly my greatest achievement".

The Game of Thrones star also reflected on discovering her inner strength after becoming a single mother.

"In that moment, your career could falter because you're left holding the baby, (But) I found in myself a strength," she stated. "I thought, 'No, I'm not going to sit in the corner with a duvet over my head and think, Oh, poor me.'"

"I'm going to come out fighting because I know that I have so much to give in my career," Hannah continued. "I talk about (single motherhood) all the time because it's not the same as two parents. I know that sounds ridiculous and obvious, but I think people forget it."