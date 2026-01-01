Sebastian Stan breaks silence on becoming first-time father

Sebastian Stan has confirmed he's going to be a dad.

The Marvel actor and his actress partner Annabelle Wallis hit headlines last month when they were spotted out and about in New York, with the Peaky Blinders star sporting a baby bump.

Stan confirmed they are expecting their first child in an interview with Deadline on Monday and reflected on his impending fatherhood.

"I want to be a good dad," he shared. "I'm feeling the responsibility of being a good father. And not to mention a good man. I'm 43 and I feel, in a lot of ways, I'm just starting to learn now. It's just crazy to me. So, I love when I see I'm discovering different people's point of view. I try to read as much as I can, no matter what the point of view is, just to understand it."

Stan was first romantically linked to the British actress in May 2022. While they don't discuss their relationship publicly, they have made several red carpet appearances together.

However, the Avengers: Endgame star gave a brief insight into their life to Deadline, telling the outlet that he enjoys the British TV show Gogglebox.

"What is the show that my girlfriend I watch all the time where you're watching other people watch TV? Gogglebox! It's hilarious. And it has a very weird, pleasing, soothing quality to it," he gushed, adding that he also likes the U.K. version of Saturday Night Live.

Although they keep their relationship low-key, Stan gave Wallis, 41, a sweet shout-out when he won a Golden Globe for A Different Man in January 2025, proclaiming in his acceptance speech, "Annabelle, I love you."

Later that year, the Oscar nominee explained that he wanted to keep his relationship to himself.

"I feel like it's really difficult nowadays to be able to have any privacy whatsoever," he said. "It's the one part of my life that I try to keep somewhat for myself, even though it sort of ends up being out there."