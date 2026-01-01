Apple Martin becomes new face of Chloe

Apple Martin has been announced as the new face of Chloe.

The 21-year-old daughter of Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin graduated from Vanderbilt University last week.

She stars in the pre-fall campaign, called Chloé à la Plage, which Creative Director Chemena Kamali calls "an ode to a surreal summer fantasy."

"Apple, with her radiance and timeless beauty, draws us into this feeling in the most natural way," she said in a press release.

Apple posted an image from the campaign to her Instagram page, writing, "What an absolute honor to get to work with Chloé. It is a dream come true!!!!!!!"

"Breathtaking," commented her mum, Gwyneth Paltrow, on one of the posts.

The family have a long-standing history with Chloe. Gwyneth is good friends with Stella McCartney, who used to helm the designer brand. She wore a Chloe dress for the New York premiere of The Talented Mr Ripley in 1999. In 2019, she wore a pale yellow Chloé dress to the Met Gala.

Apple has recently booked shoots for Vogue, Self-Portrait and appeared in a GapStudio with her mum.

She recently told Vogue that she has changed her mind about going to law school and wants to turn her hand to acting.

"I love it more than anything," she said. "I love dancing and I love acting. My dream is to act."