Jamie Foxx expecting third child

Jamie Foxx is expecting his third child; his first with girlfriend Alyce Huckstepp.

People confirmed the happy news.

The star is already a dad to daughters Corinne, 32, whom he shares with ex-partner Connie Kline, and Anelise with ex-girlfriend Kristin Grannis.

Foxx and Huckstepp were first spotted together in August 2023. Huckstepp is believed to be in her 30s and a fitness model.

The couple reportedly split in January 2025. "Jamie is super busy, just the way he likes it," a source said at the time. "He has so much going on, he barely has time to stop and think about how blessed he is."

However, in April of that year, the couple were back together.

In 2017, Foxx talked about his two daughters and what it was like raising them in Hollywood. "In this business, sometimes it can get crazy. We're so proud of them. They ended up being okay," he said, adding that his favourite part of being a dad is "watching them light up when you come into a room. Helping them work out a problem that you've probably gone through."

In 2023, Foxx had a "brain bleed that led to a stroke," which happened while he was filming Back In Action with Cameron Diaz. He credited his daughter, Corinne, with saving his life.

"To be honest with you, my sister Deidra Dixon, my daughter Corinne Marie saved my life," he said in a video on Instagram in July 2023.