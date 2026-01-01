Hayden Panettiere reveals mum 'didn't care to have a relationship' with her

Hayden Panettiere has told how 'everything was business' in her relationship with her mother.

The actress has reflected on growing up in the entertainment industry, and how having her mother, Lesley Vogel, as her manager affected her.

The Heroes star revealed she began working at eight months old, and she viewed her mum as "my boss."

"Everything was business," she told Jay Shetty on his podcast, On Purpose with Jay Shetty. "I became the confidant and the assistant and the therapist and the shoulder to cry on and everything but her child."

She told how she eventually decided to break away from their professional relationship when she was 19. "I said to her, 'I don't want us to work together anymore. I just want you to be my mom.'"

But the response wasn't what she was hoping for. "I remember being hopeful," she said. "But I also wasn't expecting the reaction that I got, which was, 'You owe me.' And that's all she said. And she walked out."

She added, "It was disappointing to find out that it was money. The fact that she didn't care to have a relationship with me was a tough pill to swallow. I desperately wanted to still feel like I had parents to lean on," she said.

Panettiere's memoir, This is Me: A Reckoning, is out on 19 May.

Vogel recently said of her daughter, "We each are entitled to choose our path in life. After 20 years of trauma, chaos, addictions (and) accusations, I felt I had no other option but to choose no contact. There will forever be a lingering hope that she will find her own path to inner peace."