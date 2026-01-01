James Van Der Beek's widow reveals 'reality is settling in' 3 months after his death

James Van der Beek's widow, Kimberly Van Der Beek, has spoken out, three months after her husband's death.

The Dawson's Creek veteran died in February from colorectal cancer. He was 48.

Now, his wife has shared some old photos of her husband with their children on Instagram.

"Yesterday was three months since we lost @vanderjames," she captioned the photos on Instagram. "To say I'm heartbroken is a severe understatement."

She added, "Words just don't capture what grief is. The comforts of shock have worn off. The reality is settling in... and I miss him. We all miss him. Yet, there is a different kind of magic in the air. I feel him. I know him more deeply."

She finished the post by writing, "My conscious connection to God has deepened. The veils of the universe have thinned. And I trust that this is the path me and my family have always been intended to walk.....There is so much more to share here. And in time - I will.'

James was diagnosed with colorectal cancer in 2023 and made his diagnosis public in November 2024. He revealed that he and his wife had been open with their six children about his illness.

"I'm far from an expert, but our approach was just to be as honest as possible, as honest to the degree of their understanding, right? Because they know," he said on the Today show.

Before he died, Van Der Beek filmed scenes for the Legally Blonde prequel series, Elle. The show will air on July 1 on Prime Video.