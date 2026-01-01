Conan O'Brien to host Oscars for third year in a row

Conan O'Brien has signed up for a third consecutive year as Oscars host.

O'Brien will emcee the 2027 Academy Awards on 14 March 2027, Disney announced at its upfront presentation on Tuesday.

"Conan has created remarkable energy around the Oscars," mused Craig Erwich, president of Disney Television Group. "His singular comedic voice makes Hollywood's biggest night one of the most entertaining celebrations of the year."

Film Academy CEO Bill Kramer and president Lynette Howell Taylor added, "We look forward to Conan superbly leading the celebration with his brilliance and humour."

Bob Hope holds the record for fronting the Academy Awards the most times, having hosted or co-hosted the ceremony 19 times between 1940 and 1978.

He is followed by Billy Crystal, who has hosted nine times, Johnny Carson, who hosted five times, and Jimmy Kimmel with four turns.

Also with a four-time appearance, Whoopi Goldberg is the only woman to host the Oscars more than twice.

The 99th Oscars will be the penultimate edition of the awards to air on mainstream TV, before it moves to YouTube for its 101st edition in 2029.

The 2027 Oscars will also be the second-to-last to take place at the ceremony's longtime home, the Dolby Theatre, with the venue shifting to the Peacock Theatre the following year.