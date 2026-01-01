Cate Blanchett co-founds non-profit for addressing consent over AI usage

Cate Blanchett has co-founded a non-profit organisation to provide a human-consent framework for Artificial Intelligence (AI) systems.

On Tuesday, the Oscar-winning actress-producer announced the launch of RSL Media, which promises to allow people to determine how their "identity and creative works" may be used by AI by utilising a traffic light function.

The levels are "allowed", "allowed with terms", and "prohibited".

Its mission is to protect human creativity by making "consent, credit and compensation clear, machine-readable and usable at scale".

"AI technologies are expanding rampantly, essentially unchecked and unregulated. In order for humans to remain in front of these technologies, consent must be the first consideration," the Blue Jasmine star commented. "RSL Media is a simple, effective and free solutions-based technology for facilitating and activating consent. It's also the industry's first practical solution where people everywhere, not just public figures, can assert control over how their work is used by AI."

From now on, anyone is able to reserve an RSL Media Consent ID, learn how permissions can be declared in a way AI systems can read, or become a trusted partner.

Following the news, a number of entertainment industry leaders offered their support, including director Steven Soderbergh, actress Emma Thompson, and Kevin Huvane, co-chairman of Creative Artists Agency (CAA).

"Artists have always been inspired by those who went before them, that is how culture develops and reflects the society that it is born in. Every artist knows there is an absolute divide between inspiration and imitation. The one is an extension of the imagination, and the other a block to imagination, at the same time being crass theft," declared Helen Mirren.